Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$166.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.61.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $132.82. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,796,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 113,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

