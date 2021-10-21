Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $132.82 and last traded at $128.35, with a volume of 88526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

