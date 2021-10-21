Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

