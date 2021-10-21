Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.10.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:COF opened at $173.25 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

