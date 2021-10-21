Capital One Financial Weighs in on Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

MNRL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

MNRL stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 578.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

