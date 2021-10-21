Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 157,018 shares.The stock last traded at $28.26 and had previously closed at $28.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The firm has a market cap of $623.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

