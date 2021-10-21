Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 117,332 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $97,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197,788 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,185,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,314,000 after purchasing an additional 118,124 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $65.36. 11,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,565. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

