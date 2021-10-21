Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $77,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.50. 16,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,286. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

