Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,660 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.36% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $41,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

