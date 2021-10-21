Captrust Financial Advisors Has $34.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $251.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.73 and a 200 day moving average of $237.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $251.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

