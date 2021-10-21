Captrust Financial Advisors Has $40.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,152 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,188.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,396,778 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69.

