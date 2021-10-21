Captrust Financial Advisors Has $40.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,152 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,396,778 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69.

