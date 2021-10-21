Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,365 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $73,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $145.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,563. The stock has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

