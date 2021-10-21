Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $65,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.