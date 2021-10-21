Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,131 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 286,522 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.96. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

