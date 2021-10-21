Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,404 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $51.21 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

