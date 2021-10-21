Capula Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.