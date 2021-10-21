Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 12,089 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 32.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

