Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 5,575 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

