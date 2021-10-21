Capula Management Ltd Makes New $355,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 290,279 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 415,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.