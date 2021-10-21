Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,137 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,137 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,458,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,402 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $21,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,021 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.