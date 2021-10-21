CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $1,019,379.20 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $1,019,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

