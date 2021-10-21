Carlson Capital L P Invests $1.16 Million in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHPT opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Cowen lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.