Carlson Capital L P Invests $4.20 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 165.39 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

