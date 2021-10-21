Carlson Capital L P Invests $5.08 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $313.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.17. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

