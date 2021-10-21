Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $46,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $458.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.02 and a 1 year high of $476.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.59.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.