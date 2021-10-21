Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

