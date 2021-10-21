Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) PT Raised to GBX 1,600

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
LON:CCL opened at GBX 1,477.80 ($19.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.76 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of GBX 803 ($10.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,572.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,813.23.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
