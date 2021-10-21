Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CRS opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -39.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carpenter Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

