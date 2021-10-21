Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $12.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of CAT opened at $204.19 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caterpillar stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

