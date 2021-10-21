Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $64,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.