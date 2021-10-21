C&C Group (LON:CCR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £964.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.56. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.24.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

