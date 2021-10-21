C&C Group (LON:CCR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 240 ($3.14).
Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £964.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.56. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.24.
About C&C Group
Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.