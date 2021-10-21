CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 87,220 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.