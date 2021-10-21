CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTGLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, VTB Capital cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $12.03 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

