Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

