Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.28

Shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $5.15. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 83,154 shares trading hands.

CYAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

