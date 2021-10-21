CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Down 3.4%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 40,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,460,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.41%.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

