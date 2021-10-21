Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Cut to GBX 134

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 134 ($1.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s current price.

CEY has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126.40 ($1.65).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 98.82 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 138.65 ($1.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

