Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

CVCY stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $254.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

