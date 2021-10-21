Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 117,367 shares.The stock last traded at $51.94 and had previously closed at $49.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEU shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

