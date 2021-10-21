Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells $186,900.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ CERT opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.53.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.
About Certara
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
