Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells $186,900.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Certara by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after acquiring an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Certara by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after acquiring an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Certara by 20.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 387,002 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

