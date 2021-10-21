ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.74% of ChannelAdvisor worth $49,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $802.51 million, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.82. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

