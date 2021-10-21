Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce sales of $347.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.00 million and the lowest is $340.20 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $273.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 323,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,991 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS stock traded down $11.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.01. 36,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.23.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

