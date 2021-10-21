Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $16.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.66. 25,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.67.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

