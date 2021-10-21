Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $181.43

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $181.43, but opened at $165.69. Chart Industries shares last traded at $164.32, with a volume of 12,235 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.82.
In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
