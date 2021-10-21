Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $181.43

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $181.43, but opened at $165.69. Chart Industries shares last traded at $164.32, with a volume of 12,235 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.