ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $34.85 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

