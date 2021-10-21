Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$337.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.77 million.

