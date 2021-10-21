Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.67.

LNG opened at $104.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 152.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,374,000 after acquiring an additional 163,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

