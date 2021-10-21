Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 508,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $53,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 848,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,906,000 after buying an additional 437,244 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.37. 221,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,583. The company has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.