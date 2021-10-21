Chia Network (XCH) Tops One Day Volume of $17.21 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $150.92 or 0.00239013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $238.79 million and $17.21 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00068034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,017.26 or 0.99800570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.22 or 0.06482439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00022453 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.